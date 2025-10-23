E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Poland’s deputy minister arrives in Islamabad on 2-day visit

October 23, 2025
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar meets with his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday. — ForeignOfficePk via X
Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski arrives in Islamabad for a two-day official visit on October 23. — ForeignOfficePk via X
Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski landed in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day official visit.

“Deputy prime minister/foreign minister of Poland, His Excellency Radosław Sikorski, arrived in Islamabad today for a two-day official visit,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a post on social media platform X.

The FO added that Sikorski was received by the additional secretary for Europe, the Polish ambassador and other senior officials.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received Sikorski at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The two leaders held a tête-à-tête meeting and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest,” the FO said.

A day earlier, the FO had stated that the Polish minister would be paying an official visit to Islamabad at Dar’s invitation.

“This will be minister Sikorski’s second official visit to Pakistan; his previous visit took place in 2011,” the statement said. During the visit, Dar and Sikorski will hold a one-on-one meeting as well as delegation-level talks.

“The two sides are expected to discuss the full spectrum of bilateral relations,” the FO said, adding that the talks would be followed by a joint press stakeout.

The FO said that Sikorski’s visit marked a “significant milestone in Pakistan-Poland relations” and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Warsaw “for the mutual benefit of both countries”.

In July, Pakistan and Poland had agreed to enhance collaboration via high-level visits, parliamentary interactions and dialogue, during the 9th round of Bilateral Political Consultations between the two countries held in Warsaw.

At these consultations, regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, including developments in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. It was mutually agreed that the next round of consultations would be held in Islamabad in 2026.

