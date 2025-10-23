Woman, four minor daughters die as rickshaw crushed by truck

BAHAWALPUR: A mother and her four minor daughters died, while three others of the family suffered serious injuries on Wednesday, when a mini truck laden with husk overturned and fell on a rickshaw on under-construction Multan-Vehari highway at Pul-14 near Jahania, about 80kms from here.

According to Rescue 1122 Khanewal media coordinator, a family comprising eight members, including minors, was on its way from Multan to Tibba Sultanpur to participate in a wedding. When their rickshaw reached Pul-14 near Jahania, a husk-laden truck overturned and fell on the three-wheeler. As a result, five of them died on the spot, while the remaining three were seriously injured.

On being informed of the incident, Rescue 1122 staffers reached the spot and pulled out the bodies and rescued the injured after cutting the smashed iron frames of the truck and the rickshaw.

Those who died were identified as Asia (45), and her daughters Bushra (11), Ajwa (9), Bakhtawar (8), Hourin (6). The injured included Rukhsana (35), Alima (2) and Subhan (2), all residents of Multan.

A Jahania police team arriving at the scene took the truck driver into custody, while the bodies and the injured were shifted to the local THQ hospital.

According to Jahania police officials, the investigation into the incident is underway.

As per the rescuers, the incident apparently occurred because of the uneven under-construction Multan-Vehari road, where construction material was dumped.

According to officials, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has condoled the deaths and expressed sympathy with the injured persons. She directed Khanewal deputy commissioner to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons at the Jahania THQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025