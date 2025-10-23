E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Woman, four minor daughters die as rickshaw crushed by truck

Our Correspondent Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 08:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

BAHAWALPUR: A mother and her four minor daughters died, while three others of the family suffered serious injuries on Wednesday, when a mini truck laden with husk overturned and fell on a rickshaw on under-construction Multan-Vehari highway at Pul-14 near Jahania, about 80kms from here.

According to Rescue 1122 Khanewal media coordinator, a family comprising eight members, including minors, was on its way from Multan to Tibba Sultanpur to participate in a wedding. When their rickshaw reached Pul-14 near Jahania, a husk-laden truck overturned and fell on the three-wheeler. As a result, five of them died on the spot, while the remaining three were seriously injured.

On being informed of the incident, Rescue 1122 staffers reached the spot and pulled out the bodies and rescued the injured after cutting the smashed iron frames of the truck and the rickshaw.

Those who died were identified as Asia (45), and her daughters Bushra (11), Ajwa (9), Bakhtawar (8), Hourin (6). The injured included Rukhsana (35), Alima (2) and Subhan (2), all residents of Multan.

A Jahania police team arriving at the scene took the truck driver into custody, while the bodies and the injured were shifted to the local THQ hospital.

According to Jahania police officials, the investigation into the incident is underway.

As per the rescuers, the incident apparently occurred because of the uneven under-construction Multan-Vehari road, where construction material was dumped.

According to officials, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has condoled the deaths and expressed sympathy with the injured persons. She directed Khanewal deputy commissioner to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons at the Jahania THQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

AS the administration expands its dragnet around the TLP, there is once again talk in official circles of applying...
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.