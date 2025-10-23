‘Attack on police’: 11 TLP men sent to jail for identification in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: An anti-terrorism court sent on Wednesday 11 workers and office-bearers of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for identification parade at the Sahiwal Central Jail.

Those sent to the prison include Umair Saleem, Azeem, Shahroz, Basharat Ali, Nouman Ali, Usman Ali, Maqsood, Ghulam Sarwar, Fakharuddin, Gul Shabbir, and Saad.

The TLP activists were booked by Chichawatni Saddar police for allegedly staging protest rallies on Oct 13 at the Western Bypass on Lahore-Khanewal National Highway on the call given by the radical party’s leadership.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Afzal, under sections 341, 109, 324, 506, 188, 186, 353, 149 and 148 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), along with Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

As per the FIR, the TLP activists allegedly pelted police personnel with stones, raised anti-state slogans and circulated the party chief Saad Rizvi’s speech on social media platforms, instigating people for violence.

It also alleges that the suspects also torn uniform of two police constables, Ihsan ul Haq and Nisar Ahmed during the violent protest.

ROBBERY: An expat couple was deprived of Rs1.83 million in cash, gold ornaments, foreign currency and other valuables in a house robbery at the three-marla housing scheme in Sahiwal on Tuesday night.

As per police, Junaid Khan and his wife Razia Sultana had recently arrived from England to attend a family wedding. On Tuesday night, as they were entering their house on their return from the wedding, two motorcyclists held them at gunpoint and forcibly took them inside the building.

The robbers collected Rs1.83m cash, gold ornaments, £300, and the couple’s mobile phones and fled away on a motorcycle.

City police have registered a case under sections 382 and 292 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Razia Sultana and started investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025