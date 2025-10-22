TLP funders, supporters to face terrorism charges

• Azma says 3,800 of group’s ‘financiers’ identified; assets frozen

• Expects ban on party to be enforced ‘within a few days’

• ‘Due diligence under way’ on Punjab’s summary, says Talal

• Claims govt ‘making arrangements’ in light of JUI-F’s ‘possible’ march on capital

• Khawaja Asif calls for ‘hard state’ approach to curb extremism

LAHORE: Individuals providing “financial or political support” to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will face terrorism charges, the Punjab government warned on Tuesday, as it pressed the federal government to proscribe the group.

“Some 3,800 TLP financiers have been identified. Their funding sources have been blocked and legal action will be initiated against them under anti-terrorism laws,” Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari told a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday.

She said the Punjab cabinet had forwarded a summary to the federal government seeking a ban on the TLP and expected a decision soon. “We expect the ban on TLP to be enforced within a few days,” she added.

The minister expressed regret that riots and unrest were being justified in the name of Islam and Palestine, terming it not only misleading but also a “distortion of religious sanctity”. She said false propaganda about dead bodies was carried out during TLP protests to garner public sympathy and create chaos.

Responding to rumours about the relocation of TLP founder Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s grave, the minister called it “propaganda”, but warned against using religious sites to solicit donations or fuel violence. She also clarified that no mosque was being demolished.

Ms Bokhari further claimed that 1.92 kilograms of gold were recovered from TLP head Saad Rizvi’s house, along with 898 grams of silver, 68 rare watches and other valuables. Besides, Saad Rizvi purchased properties under benami (anonymous) ownership and turned certain areas into no-go zones, the minister alleged.

She said the management of TLP-linked mosques and madressahs had been placed under the Auqaf Department. “This is not an action against any sect or group but against extremist ideology. A total of 130 TLP mosques have been taken into government control and 223 seminaries have been geo-tagged,” she added.

She asked parents to keep their children away from TLP’s activities and warned that terrorism charges could be filed against them as well.

“Any student involved in such activities will not be granted admission or any facilities within the country,” she said, stressing that those who took the law into their hands, responsible for the killing of an SHO and injuring 110 policemen and 148 civilians, would face terrorism cases. Ms Bokhari said Saad Rizvi and his brother Anas were being traced and would be arrested soon, adding that 95 bank accounts linked to Mr Rizvi had been frozen. “We do not want pressure groups to emerge in the country,” she said.

‘Due diligence under way’

Separately, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Tuesday the government was considering a ban on TLP, confirming that the interior ministry is reviewing a reference sent by the Punjab government.

“Due diligence is under way and a final decision is yet to be taken,” he told a press conference.

Questioning the motives behind recent TLP protests, Mr Chaudhry noted the group announced a march in support of Palestine, “but none of their demands related to Palestine”. He said investigators had identified around 100 bank accounts linked to the organisation.

Accusing the TLP of double standards, he said the party publicly denounced usury while earning returns on donations deposited in these accounts. “They advise people not to use the banking system, calling it anti-Sharia, yet they themselves receive interest from the same system,” he remarked. Mr Chaudhry added that the TLP had sought a blanket boycott and ban on Israeli products, but said 69 foreign-brand watches were recovered from the residence of the group’s chief and were of “the same brands they urge others to shun”.

Warning that such “negative politics” would not be tolerated, the minister said the state had decided that extremist politics and ideology would not be allowed to take root in Pakistan. “All state institutions stand behind this decision like an iron wall,” he said.

‘Hard state’ needed

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, speaking to Geo News, said Pakistan must act as a “hard state” to curb extremism, calling groups that resort to violence “unacceptable”.

His remarks followed Punjab’s request to the Centre to ban the TLP after deadly demonstrations. However, he declined to confirm whether a formal ban was imminent, but said the state would now function strictly under the law and the Constitution.

Acknowledging decades of patronage for such groups, he added: “Everyone knows who created them and for what purpose.” Mr Asif claimed that he was unaware of any JUI-F plan to march on Islamabad, describing Maulana Fazlur Rehman as “highly respectable” and declining further comment.

However, Talal Chaudhry earlier said the government would make arrangements for any JUI-F mobilisation, stressing that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was a political and religious figure whose input the government respected.

“The government will continue efforts to bring the Maulana on board and will not allow him to be alienated,” he stressed.

The JUI-F chief, once a close ally of the PML-N and PPP, has since become a vocal critic of the coalition and rejected the post-election set-up because of alleged irregularities.

According to media reports, the JUI-F chief last week directed his party workers to prepare for a march towards Islamabad.

The announcement came during his address at the Mufti Mehmood Conference held in Dera Ismail Khan, where he delivered a strongly-worded speech expressing concern over the prevailing political situation.

Iftikhar A. Khan in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025