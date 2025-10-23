E-Paper | October 23, 2025

FBR’s nod mandatory for tax ID changes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 07:03am
A file photo of the FBR logo above the building. — X/ @FBRSpokesperson/File
A file photo of the FBR logo above the building. — X/ @FBRSpokesperson/File
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that utility service providers, including Discos and Gascos, are not authorised to alter the National Tax Numbers (NTNs) or Sales Tax Registration Numbers (STRNs) linked to industrial connections of factories without prior approval from the relevant commissioner of Inland Revenue.

The FBR has issued a Sales Tax Circular No.3 of 2025 on Wednesday to clarify the position. The FBR has released procedures for changing NTNs or STRNs.

According to the circular, the FBR has tightened the process for altering NTNs or STRNs linked to industrial connections. It has mandated that no Disco or Gasco may modify these details for any registered entity without first adhering to the notified procedures.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

