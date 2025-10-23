PTI’s nationwide campaign for Imran’s release to kick off from Karachi next month

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Barrister Salman Akram Raja on Wednesday announced that the party would hold a “massive rally” in Karachi next month, kicking off a nationwide campaign to mobilise public support for the release of party founder Imran Khan and to raise awareness against “political victimisation and injustice”.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Karachi, Barrister Raja said the rally would be the first in a series of large-scale public gatherings across Pakistan, including Hyderabad and other major cities, aimed at reigniting grassroots engagement and confronting what he described as a “deliberate campaign of suppression” against the party.

“This is not just a political event — it is a movement for justice and constitutional supremacy,” he said. “Karachi will set the tone for a renewed national effort to demand Imran Khan’s release and restore democratic principles,” he added.

During his visit, Barrister Raja met several senior PTI leaders and offered condolences on recent personal losses. He visited the residence of PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh to express sorrow over the passing of his elder brother, praying for the departed soul and offering support to the bereaved family.

Salman Raja slams PPP’s governance in Sindh

He also extended sympathies to PTI Parliamentary Leader Shabbir Qureshi on the demise of his mother, and to Jamal Siddiqui following the passing of his mother-in-law.

Mr Raja reiterated “Imran Khan’s message to the nation”, calling on the people to remain resilient and to trust in divine justice. “Our patron-in-chief Imran Khan has urged us to stand firm. He reminds the nation that truth always prevails, and that victory belongs to those who remain steadfast,” he said.

He added that the courts were increasingly “exposing the fabricated nature of the cases against Imran Khan”, but accused the authorities of employing delay tactics to keep him incarcerated.

“These baseless cases will collapse under legal scrutiny. It’s only a matter of time before justice is served,” he remarked.

Criticising the performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh, Barrister Raja painted a grim picture of the province’s condition under 17 years of PPP rule.

“From Karachi to the most remote districts, the situation is one of neglect and despair. Lawlessness, poor governance, and corruption have made life unbearable for the common citizen,” he said.

He claimed that during his travels across Sindh, he had encountered growing public support for PTI and Imran Khan.

“People are ready for change. They want leadership that is honest, bold, and committed to the welfare of the nation — and they see that in Imran Khan,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025