National cotton yields dropped by nearly 50pc over past 15 years: agri scientists

HYDERABAD: Leading agricultural scientists have warned that climate change coupled with shrinking water resources and unsustainable farming practices have slashed national cotton yields by nearly 50pc over past 15 years.

Raising grave concerns over decline in cotton cultivation across Pakistan, particularly in Sindh, they called for coordinated research, innovation and policy reforms to protect and revive Pakistan’s most vital cash crop.

They were speaking at the “Cotton Mela 2025” organised by the Centre of Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI) at the Business Incubation Centre of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam.

Acting SAU VC Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal said that country’s cotton output was on continuous decline due to multiple interlinked challenges, including climate change, dwindling irrigation supplies, middlemen exploitation, unfair pricing mechanisms, rising input costs and declining export quality of the produce.

Steps urged to revive Pakistan’s most vital cash crop

“Traditional cotton belts such as Multan, Ghotki, and Sanghar were now shifting to sugar cane and rice, which is a deeply alarming trend that threatens agricultural balance and economic sustainability of Pakistan,” he said.

He emphasised revival of cotton production hinged on developing climate-resilient, pest-tolerant and water-efficient cotton varieties, backed by institutional collaboration and applied research.

CABI Project Manager Dr Heibatullah Asad pointed out that country’s cotton output had fallen by more than half since 2010, calling it a “national agricultural emergency”. He said cotton alone accounted for 65pc of Pakistan’s pesticide and chemical use, significantly aggravating environmental degradation and public health concerns. “The CABI trained over 30,000 farmers in natural and sustainable pest management practices to reduce chemical dependency and ensure long-term crop resilience,” he added.

Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Nahiyoon, coordinator of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Sindh Office, said that Pakistan’s cotton supply chain structural changed right from seed to market and export, to restore crop’s competitiveness. “Farmers must be placed at the heart of cotton value chain. Their empowerment, training, and representation in policy processes are essential for sustainable recovery,” he asserted.

He said the FAO was implementing several projects across Sindh to enhance farmers’ capacity building, rural women’s economic participation and food security resilience amid climate pressures.

Juma Khan Bajkani from the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) shared recent figures showing that Pakistan recorded its lowest cotton yield in 2024–25 with Sanghar and Ghotki among the hardest hit. He urged immediate technical assistance, research interventions, and policy attention to restore productivity in country’s cotton belt.

The event featured a cotton-themed agricultural and cultural exhibition, showcasing innovations and products from the SAU, CABI, public institutions and private sector partners.

