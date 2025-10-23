Two transgender persons assaulted in Swat, Dera

SWAT/DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two transgender persons were assaulted in separate incidents in Swat and Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday, the police said.

The Swat police arrested two men on Wednesday for assaulting a 20-year-old transgender person, leaving him with a fractured jaw and spinal injuries.

The victim, identified as Umair alias Shayan, was allegedly attacked by Zeeshan, a resident of Mardan currently living in Akhtarabad, Mingora, and Salahuddin, a resident of Fizagat, a couple of days ago, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the police said. According to the police, the suspects subjected the victim to severe violence, after which local residents shifted the injured to Sheikh Zayed Al-Nahyan Trauma Centre, Saidu Sharif.

Acting on the directives of district police officer Mohammad Umer Khan, SHO Mingora Habib Syed Khan conducted raids and arrested both the accused.

Meanwhile, DSP Saidu Sharif Naeem Hussain visited the trauma centre to enquire after the injured transgender person. He directed the hospital staff to ensure quality care of the injured. He also met Shayan’s father and assured him that the culprits would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

The incident also drew the attention chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah, who ordered strict legal action against the perpetrators.

Members of civil society and welfare organisations also visited the hospital to express solidarity and offer assistance to the injured transgender person.

Meanwhile, four suspects allegedly tortured and gang-raped a transgender person within the jurisdiction of Cantt police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to the FIR, filed under Section 376 of Pakistan Penal Code, a complainant – identified as Irfan, a resident of Faisalabad – stated that he had been living in a rented room above the furniture market near Nawab Pump.

He alleged that Farooq Niazi, a resident of Shorkot, along with three accomplices, came to his residence, assaulted him and demanded sexual acts. When he refused, they tied his hands and took turns sexually assaulting him, he alleged.

The complainant further claimed during the assault, the suspects damaged his belongings and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident.

The police have launched an inquiry.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025