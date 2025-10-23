Grapes price soars to Rs1,400 per kg in Swabi

SWABI/MOHMAND: The price of grapes skyrocketed to Rs1,400 per kilogramme in Swabi due to Pak-Afghan border closure as consumers in Mohmand complained of the district administration’s failure to check spiraling price of tomatoes.

The consumers, retailers and officials of the district administration expressed hope that with the reopening of the Pak-Afghan border the price of grapes would be reduced considerably.

Mohammad Ali, former president of Swabi city traders’ association, said: “We hope that with the arrival of fresh supply the price of grapes would be reduced.”

Reports from the far-flung villages of Swabi said that the retailers were selling tomatoes above Rs500 per kg, passing the entire burden of increase onto the consumers.

Due to the latest hike, many people have given up the use of the tomato.

Khalid Khan, a truck driver, said he bought vegetables and other essential commodities but left the tomato despite the repeated demand of his wife.

When contacted, district administration officials told Dawn that that the increase in price of tomato was due to gap in supply and demand.

Meanwhile, residents of Ghalanai and Chanda bazaars in Mohmand complained that the district administration had failed to enforce official price list in markets, allowing shopkeepers to charge arbitrary prices.

Resident Haji Bahadar of Ghalanai Bazaar said that tomatoes were being sold at Rs500 per kilogramme, cauliflower, potatoes and onion at Rs100 per kg each and okra at Rs200 per kg.

He said prices of sugar, ghee and flour had also reached alarming levels.

A vegetable vendor, Irfan Khan said daily price fluctuations directly affected buyers.

Resident Fazal Khan said inflation had made life miserable for daily wage earners.

Habibullah, who has a shop in Chanda Bazaar, noted that the closure of the Pak-Afghan border route at Torkham had stopped vegetable supplies from Afghanistan, contributing significantly to the inflation.

The people demanded that district administration immediately make traders to display price lists at their shops and dispatch inspection teams daily to take strict action against profiteers.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025