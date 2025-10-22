E-Paper | October 22, 2025

FM Dar, Saudi counterpart discuss Gaza, reaffirm commitment to peace and stability

Dawn.com Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 03:13pm
In this file photo, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar address a joint press conference in Islamabad on April 16, 2024. — AFP/File
In this file photo, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar address a joint press conference in Islamabad on April 16, 2024. — AFP/File

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussed Gaza during an phone call and also reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region, the Foreign Office said (FO) on Wednesday.

“Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar spoke on the phone late last night with the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan,” the FO posted on X today.

According to the FO, the two leaders “reviewed recent developments in the region, including [in] Gaza and Palestine”, building on previous discussions.

The FO further stated that both sides “reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region and agreed to stay closely engaged on matters of mutual interest”.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were among the eight Muslim countries that had worked with US President Donald Trump’s administration on a plan to end Israel’s genocide and invasion in Gaza.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan both had hailed the signing of a ceasefire deal between the Israeli government and the Palestinian group Hamas, with Saudi Arabia expressing the hope that it would lead to peace after two years of Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

Moreover, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in strategic military cooperation, mutual economic interests, and shared Islamic heritage. These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies, with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

In September, the two countries signed a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in Riyadh, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

Pak Saudi Ties, Gaza invasion
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

