Mehmood Khan Achakzai nominated for NA opposition leader

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday formally requested the appointment of Mehmood Khan Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

The move was announced by former speaker Asad Qaiser, Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar, Prince Nawaz Khan Allai and Shahram Tarakai at a joint press conference.

Mr Qaiser said the post has been vacant since the disqualification of Omar Ayub Khan and expressed hope the speaker would issue the notification “without delay” upon his return to the country.

“Mehmood Khan Achak­zai is a senior and respected politician. We expect that no undemocratic means will be used in this process. The opposition leader’s seat should not remain vacant,” Mr Qaiser said.

PTI hints at ‘small cabinet’ in KP as CM-Imran meeting remains pending

Mr Dogar said the nomination carried the signatures of 74 MNAs. “Meh­mood Khan Achakzai’s name carries significance for the survival and stability of democracy. The decision reflects our leadership’s consensus, and all members have endorsed it,” he said, adding that Mr Achakzai also remains PTI’s presidential nominee.

Commenting on Pakistan-Afghanistan ties, Mr Qaiser said both countries should exercise patience and reopen trade routes, including onward access to Central Asia.

He also criticised the federal government for providing “non-functional” vehicles to the Khyber Pakhtun­khwa police.

“Even a federal minister acknowledged this issue, but I do not wish to name him,” he added.

He also lamented that the province had yet to rec­eive its three per cent share of the national divisible pool under the NFC Award.

Small cabinet in KP

Separately, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said the party may form a small cabinet in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if the chief minister is not permitted to meet the PTI founder.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, he said a full cabinet would be announced after a meeting between the chief minister and Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said that Afghan refugees should be repatriated with dignity.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025