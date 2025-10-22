Key schemes for Balochistan okayed

QUETTA: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) has approved several important development projects for Balochistan, with special attention given to the province’s education sector.

Officials said the Ecnec meeting, presided over by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar via video link, was attended by federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and other committee members. Balochistan was represented by Senior Irrigation Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani, who participated as a member of the committee along with senior provincial officials.

During the meeting held recently, the participants reviewed the progress, exp­e­nditures and challenges of various new and ongoing development projects across the provinces under federal management.

The official said the meeting gave particular focus to the “Access and Delivery of Quality Education” project, which aims to enhance education standards and access across Balochistan.

Briefing the committee on the project’s importance, officials explained that the five-year initiative consists of four major components — early childhood education, primary education, public-private partnership, and emergency section.

Through this project, children in Balochistan will have improved access to quality education, expanding learning opportunities and contributing to higher literacy rates in the province.

Ecnec also approved several other major projects for Balochistan, including the construction of the 103-kilometre Zhob-Mehktar-Margha Kabzai road, 105km Duki-Chamalang road, and the revised Balochistan Livelihood and Internship Project.

The committee emphasised the timely completion of these projects and directed that high standards of quality and efficiency be maintained during their implementation.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025