Cardiology institute gets approval for FCPS

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology has obtained formal approval for FCPS (Fellowship of the College of Physicians and Surgeons) training programmes.

A team from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) conducted a comprehensive review visit to the institute of cardiology before the approval.

Executive Director Professor Dr Iftikhar Paras and Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Ramzan Sumra gave a briefing on the institute’s performance, facilities, training and future plans.

During the tour, the CPSP delegation inspected the wards, emergency department, laboratory, catheterization lab and other key sections. Following the assessment, the visitors expressed satisfaction with the institute’s performance and facilities and granted approval for FCPS training programmes.

Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Ramzan Sumra described the CPSP’s approval as a historic milestone for the institute.

“This is proof that our institution is not only providing quality service to patients but is also fully prepared for the training of future specialist doctors,” he said.

Dr Paras termed the approval a beacon of hope for young doctors in south Punjab.

The event was attended by a number of senior medical staff, including Dr Syed Rizwan Bukhari, AMS Dr Arsalan Ahmed Shah, Dr Ayman Waheed, DMS Dr Zahid Iqbal and Dr Asif Zarif.

RECOVERED: Police recovered two kidnapped brothers, Qasim and Muhammad Irfan, (falcon poachers) from their captors in the Katcha area of Rajanpur.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Farooq Amjad, the brothers had been abducted two days before by the katcha gangs. The kidnappers were demanding a heavy ransom for their release.

A police team launched an operation to rescue them. During the raid, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the police and the kidnappers. Ultimately, the gangsters were forced to flee the scene, allowing the police to secure the release of both brothers.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025