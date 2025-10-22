New wheat procurement mechanism boon for farmers, says Sharjeel

KARACHI: Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the new wheat procurement mechanism introduced by the federal government is the result of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) efforts and stance.

He said the PPP has consistently supported farmers interests and agricultural development, reflected in the recent policy.

Mr Memon highlighted the setting of the wheat support price as a major achievement not granted last year.

The federal government restored farmers’ confidence by announcing the price this year following the PPP’s demand. He added the decision will benefit farmers directly, boost wheat production, save foreign exchange, and promote self-sufficiency. This continues the PPP’s policies aimed at making agriculture a strong part of the national economy.

“The Agricultural Income Tax, which was to take effect in December 2024, has been postponed until June 2025 to facilitate farmers and encourage greater investment in the agriculture sector,” he said. He concluded that the PPP sees agriculture as the backbone of the economy, and its leadership prioritises the welfare of farmers and citizens.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025