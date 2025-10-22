Meeting reviews MDCAT arrangements

PESHAWAR: The home and tribal affairs department has issued instructions to inspector general of police, commissioners and deputy commissioners for smooth and transparent conduct of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

The instructions were issued during a meeting held here on Tuesday regarding preparations for MDCAT with Additional Chief Secretary Abid Majeed in the chair, a press release said.

The meeting discussed in detail administrative and security arrangements for transparent, peaceful and effective conduct of the examination. The meeting was attended by Khyber Medical University Vice-chancellor Prof Ziaul Haq, representatives of health and higher education departments, police, special branch, intelligence Bureau (IB), FIA and commissioners and deputy commissioners of relevant divisions.

MDCAT will be held on October 26 under the supervision of KMU in seven districts of the province including Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Dir Lower, Swat, and Abbottabad. A total of 39,981 candidates will appear in the test.

The meeting decided that a coordinated action plan, assigning responsibilities and timelines for all relevant departments would be finalised and formally notified.

It decided that special police teams would accompany university staff under the supervision of civil administration for transportation of examination material from KMU Peshawar to examination centres and back after the test. The KMU vice-chancellor will devise a complete transportation plan specifying dates, timings, routes and destinations, while AIG police and relevant DPOs will ensure its implementation.

All entry and exit points of examination centres will be equipped with walkthrough gates, scanners and mobile phone jammers. Police personnel will be deployed for foolproof security arrangements. Section 144 will be enforced in surrounding areas. FIA will provide assistance in matters related to cyber security.

The special branch will submit a comprehensive security plan within three days to ensure availability of walkthrough gates, scanners and jammers at all centres. Special traffic teams will be deployed around examination centres to ensure smooth traffic flow. Parents have been advised to drop off and pick up their children instead of parking vehicles on roads.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025