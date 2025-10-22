Anti-terrorism court issues arrest warrants for Gandapur, other PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate and an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur .

Besides, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought a detailed report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the inquiry against Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan in Nov 26 case.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining to the recovery of liquor and illegal arms registered at Bara Kahu Police Station in 2017.

The court expressed displeasure over Mr Gandapur’s continued absence and ordered his arrest and production before the court, adjourning further proceedings till Oct 28.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad took up a case relating to a protest against alleged election rigging involving several PTI leaders. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the matter and took strict notice of the absence of key accused, including PTI leaders Ali Bukhari and Amir Mughal.

The court issued bailable arrest warrants for the absentees and directed the police to arrest and produce them at the next hearing.

During the proceedings, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen’s counsel filed a plea seeking exemption from appearance, which was accepted by the court.

The case, registered at Kohsar Police Station, invokes terrorism provisions and accuses the PTI leaders of incitement and disturbing public order during a protest held against alleged rigging in the general elections.

The ATC adjourned the hearing till October 23.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court directed the FIA to submit a detailed report in the inquiry against Aleema Khan. The case was heard by Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas.

During the hearing, Justice Minhas asked why the detailed report had not yet been submitted. FIA officials informed the court that the inquiry was still underway and they had not yet received instructions to file the report. The court expressed displeasure over the delay and ordered the FIA to furnish a comprehensive report by the next hearing, adjourning the matter for a week.

