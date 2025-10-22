Medicines for Hepatitis C cure arrives from Egypt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received a donation of medicines from Egypt to support the Prime Minister’s Programme for Elimination of Hepatitis C.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday held a ceremony to mark the arrival of the medicines from Egypt.

The event was attended by Yara Albdewy; Deputy Chief of Mission of Egypt, and Dr Dapeng Luo; WHO representative in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal appreciated the gesture of the Egyptian government for the people of Pakistan.

In his remarks, he expressed gratitude to the government and people of Egypt for their support and solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against Hepatitis C. He also acknowledged the facilitative role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the support of the World Health Organisation in coordinating and facilitating the shipment.

The minister lauded Egypt’s global leadership and success in eliminating Hepatitis C, describing it as a model for public health interventions worldwide. He noted that Pakistan looks forward to learning from Egypt’s best practices in pursuit of its own national elimination targets under the Prime Minister’s Programme for Elimination of Hepatitis C Infection.

It is worth mentioning that once Egypt had the highest prevalence of Hepatitis C but it controlled the disease.

Highlighting the significance of the donation, the deputy chief of mission of Egypt stated that the shipment represented not only a gesture but also a powerful symbol of friendship and brotherhood between Egypt and Pakistan. The donated medicines will be used to treat vulnerable populations and contribute directly to ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for people of Pakistan.

Thalassemia prevention

Meanwhile, the health minister, while chairing a meeting on Thalassemia Prevention and Making Bone Marrow Transplants, said all possible efforts will be made to improve access to bone marrow transplant services.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Hamid Yaqoob, heads of major hospitals, the CEO of the National Institute of Health (NIH), and experts. During the meeting, recommendations were presented to strengthen the prevention of thalassemia and to improve the existing bone marrow transplant system in Pakistan.

Mr Kamal emphasised the need for a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to effectively control and prevent thalassemia across the country. He directed that practical and efficient measures be taken to make the bone marrow transplant procedure easier and more affordable for ordinary citizens.

