England women’s double world cup winner Emily Scarratt retires from rugby

England great Emily Scarratt has retired from rugby, the double Women’s World Cup-winner announced on Tuesday.

Scarratt, a versatile back, won 119 caps over 17 years and became England’s record scorer with 754 points.

The 35-year-old helped the Red Roses lift the Women’s Rugby World Cup in both 2014 and 2025. She won 11 Six Nations titles.

“It’s been the greatest privilege to wear the England shirt and to represent my country for so many years,” Scarratt said in a Rugby Football Union statement.

“Rugby has given me everything: incredible team-mates, memories, and experiences I’ll carry with me forever.

“I still love the game, but the time feels right to step away. You don’t always get the chance in sport to make that decision for yourself, and I feel so lucky to do so on my own terms, proud of everything I’ve been part of.”

Scarratt is the only England player, male or female, to appear at five World Cups.

She made her final Test appearance, a 20-minute World Cup cameo, in the tournament-opening win over the United States in August.

“From my first cap in 2008 to walking out in front of more than 80,000 people at a World Cup final, the journey has been incredible,” Scarratt added.

“To have witnessed and played a part in the transformation of women’s rugby from amateur to professional is something I’m immensely proud of.”

In 2023, Scarratt underwent surgery when a bulging disc in her neck threatened her spinal cord.

She then endured a 13-month recovery period, before making her return for club side Loughborough in February last year.

England coach John Mitchell paid tribute to Scarratt, saying: “Emily is a once-in-a-generation player. Her quality, her calmness under pressure, and her ability to lead by example set the standard for everyone around her. “