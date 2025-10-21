E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending 20 years of leftist rule

Reuters Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 07:56am

LA PAZ: Centrist Rodrigo Paz won Bolivia’s presidential runoff on Sunday, defeating conservative rival Jorge Quiroga, as the country’s worst economic crisis in a generation helped propel the end of nearly two decades of leftist rule.

Paz, a senator from the Christian Democratic Party, won 54.5 per cent of the vote, beating Quiroga’s 45.5pc, according to early results from Bolivia’s electoral tribunal.

But Paz’s party does not hold a majority in the country’s legislature, which will force him to forge alliances to govern effectively. The new president takes office on Nov 8.

The 58-year-old senator’s win marks a historic shift for the South American country, governed almost continuously since 2006 by Bolivia’s Movement to Socialism, which once enjoyed overwhelming support from the country’s Indigenous majority.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025

