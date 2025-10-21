Balochistan Assembly adopts resolution against killing of MPA’s brother

• Speaker Achakzai announces upcoming in-camera session on deteriorating law and order

• CM Bugti terms killing ‘deeply tragic,’ vows terrorism won’t derail democracy; Maulana Hidayatur Rehman opposes in-camera briefing

• Waleed Saleh Baloch laid to rest in Panjgur amid large gathering of mourners and political leaders

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a condemnation resolution against the killing of Waleed Saleh Baloch, brother of National Party leader and member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Mir Rahmat Saleh Baloch.

Speaker retired Captain Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, who presided over the session, also ruled that an in-camera session on the province’s deteriorating law and order situation would be convened soon and the exact date would be announced within a day or two.

At the request of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the speaker adjourned the House after the adoption of the joint resolution.

Moving the resolution, National Party President Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.

He said that Waleed Baloch was murdered in Panjgur during a wedding ceremony, adding that the law and order situation in the province had worsened to the point where people no longer felt safe travelling on highways.

‘Deeply tragic’

CM Bugti called for a special in-camera briefing in the assembly on the province’s security situation. “The killing of Waleed Baloch is deeply tragic. Terrorism, by whatever name it occurs, is terrorism and must be condemned,” he said. Mr Bugti added that the adjournment of assembly proceedings reflected collective grief and sent a clear message to terrorists that they could not derail the democratic process. “We will not retreat even an inch from democracy,” he asserted.

He further said that despite past terrorist attacks on educational institutions, schools and universities were now active again. “The Baloch are being pushed into an unwinnable conflict through terrorism, but we stand with our security forces in this war,” the chief minister stated.

Leader of the Opposition Mir Younas Aziz Zehri said, “The terrorists have martyred Waleed Baloch and plunged the entire province into mourning. If they think such actions can deter us from our mission, they are mistaken. We may live or die, but this province and country will remain.”

In-camera briefing opposed

MPA Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch criticised the assembly for offering repeated condemnations without action, saying it had “become a place for condolences”. He alleged that armed groups were openly extorting money in his constituency while security personnel focused on minor issues instead of combating terrorism.

He opposed another in-camera briefing, saying, “Let’s discuss the issue openly instead of holding a speech contest under the name of an in-camera session.”

Earlier, Waleed Saleh Baloch was laid to rest on Sunday at his ancestral graveyard in Panjgur.

He was gunned down by unidentified assailants near his residence in Chitkan, a locality on the outskirts of Panjgur city.

A large number of people, including leaders of various political parties, Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, Senator Jan Buledi, MNA Pullain Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Kabir Zarkoon, District Police Officer Dost Muhammad Bugti, central and provincial leaders of the National Party, tribal elders, and citizens attended the funeral.

Behram Baloch in Gwadar also contributed to this report.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025