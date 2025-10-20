1,200 houses in Afghan Camp in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth demolished over five days

KARACHI: Authorities, in coordination with the city police, demolished over 1,000 houses vacated by Afghans in the United Nations-designated Afghan Camp in Sohrab Goth during the last five days, police said on Sunday.

SSP-West Tariq Illahi Mastoi told Dawn that since the start of an operation from Oct 15, around 1,200 houses, out of over 3,000, had been demolished. He recalled that over 14,000 Afghans had already left the UN-designated camp.

He said the operation also continued on Sunday, which was expected to be completed within some days. He said that on the very first day, the law enforcers had faced minor resistance from the alleged land mafia, but later on, the action was being conducted smoothly with no obstruction from any quarter.

SSP Mastoi said the operation was started as per the policy of the federal government because certain elements were trying to illegally occupy land, which triggered fears of the breach of peace.

The land belongs to the Malir Development Authority.

According to officials, around 15,680 Afghans were previously living in the camp. Out of them, 14,296 had returned to their home country, Afghanistan, while the remaining 1,384 are still living there and are being repatriated in phases.

The operation was launched in the light of a letter written by West-Zone DIG Irfan Ali Baloch to the Addl. IGP Karachi and other concerned authorities, drawing their attention towards the land mafia that attempted to illegally occupy the land.

The DIG had also called for setting up a special committee, comprising representatives of the city administration, police and other relevant institutions, to prevent illegal occupation of the vacated government land.

The Afghan Camp was stated to be the biggest facility for displaced persons where an estimated 30,000 people used to live in the past.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025