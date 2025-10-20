PPP to field candidates in all Lahore UCs

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab leader Faisal Mir has said that the party will field full panels from every union council of the provincial metropolis in the forthcoming local body elections.

He said the PPP would strongly resist any attempt by the PML-N provincial government to influence the local government election process.

He expressed these views at a party meeting regarding the preparations for local government elections in which Majeed Ghauri, Khurram Farooq Advocate and others also participated.

Mir said the party would bring forward candidates belonging to every section of society so that true public representation is possible.

Ghauri announced establishing a central election office in Johar Town to supervise the local body campaign across Lahore. He directed the workers and ticket holders to start election preparations from today and pace up the mass contact drive.

Farooq Advocate said the PPP candidates would go door-to-door to deliver the party manifesto to the people. He claimed that the people of Lahore have been disappointed with the PML-N and PTI and are now ready to give the PPP a chance.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025