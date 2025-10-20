E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Sharif family convenes in Lahore to discuss key national issues

Amjad Mahmood Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 07:33am
In this file photo from August 2023, Shehbaz Sharif meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London. — Photo courtesy PML-N/Twitter
In this file photo from August 2023, Shehbaz Sharif meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London. — Photo courtesy PML-N/Twitter

LAHORE: Prime Mini­ster Shehbaz Sharif met his elder brother, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, on Sunday to discuss key national and international issues.

Party officials said Pun­jab Chief Minister Mar­yam Nawaz also joined the meeting, where subjects such as the ongoing talks with Afgha­nistan, a crackdown against the TLP, as well as the forthcoming local government polls in Punjab also came under discussion.

According to reports, PM Shehbaz briefed his elder brother on the ongoing talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed that “no one will be allowed to look at Pakistan with malicious intent”, adding that “Pakistan is our red line, and the sons of this nation are defending their motherland without regard for their own lives”.

Views were also excha­nged on the party’s strategy to ensure the victory of its candidates in the local government polls, following the Ele­ction Com­m­ission of Pak­istan’s decision to hold the long-delayed elections in December.

They said that as the first phase of the electoral exercise in which 9-member panels will be elected in each union council, will be party-less giving the winning candidates 30 days to join a political party of their preference, the meeting discussed holding the second phase of the polls in selected districts first where the PML-N has a strong following.

It was decided to take other party leaders onboard for selecting districts for the second phase of polls.

Separately, PM Shehbaz also met with Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, the minister briefed the premier on the law and order situation in the country, as well as ongoing development projects in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
Updated 20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...