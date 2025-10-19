E-Paper | October 19, 2025

India set Australia 131 to win in rain-hit ODI

AFP Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 03:57pm
India’s Virat Kohli (L) laughs as he talks with captain Shubman Gill during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth on October 19, 2025. — AFP
A quickfire 38 off 31 balls from KL Rahul helped India to 136-9 off 26 overs in a rain-affected innings in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

In a frustrating start to the three-game series, persistent rain forced the players from the field on multiple occasions, frustrating the Indians, who struggled to build any momentum.

Australia will be chasing 131 to win after the total was adjusted on the Duckworth-Lewis system (DLS).

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to field due to the inclement weather in the West Australian capital.

Opening bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were in great touch early, troubling the Indian batsmen with impressive line and movement.

Hazlewood had Rohit Sharma (8) caught at second slip before Starc claimed Virat Kohli for a duck, leaving the visitors reeling at 21-2.

Indian skipper Shubman Gull was caught by wicketkeeper Josh Philippe off Nathan Ellis for 10 before the first rain delay, with India 23-3 after 8.5 overs.

Hazlewood grabbed his second after the resumption when Shreyas Iyer gloved a ball to Philippe before a long delay with India reduced to 45-4.

When they eventually resumed, the game was reduced to 26 overs.

Rahul tried to boost the Indian scoring and smashed two huge sixes but fell on the boundary going for a third.

Nitish Reddy blasted 19 runs off the last two overs but the reduced total will prove hard to defend.

