E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board to finalise new ODI skipper ahead of South Africa series

Dawn.com Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 05:59pm

Pakistan will have a new One-day International (ODI) captain when they take on South Africa in the upcoming three-match series.

According to a press release issued by the country’s cricket board on Saturday, “no decision has been made yet regarding the captaincy of the national team” for the series.

“.. head coach Mike Hesson has formally written to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, recommending that a joint meeting of the Selection Committee and the Advisory Committee be convened to finalise the captain for the series,” the statement read, adding that the decision will be made as soon as Monday.

The PCB correspondence all but confirms Mohammad Rizwan’s ouster as the Pakistan ODI captain after leading the side to series wins in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa last year.

The wicket-keeper-batter, however, had disastrous outings in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year — with Pakistan failing to make it past the group stages — before losing away series to New Zealand and the West Indies.

Rizwan’s last ODI captaincy stint was in August against the West Indies — where the Caribbean side sealed a much-needed first ODI series win against Pakistan since 1991, after being swept aside 3-0 and 5-0 in Test and T20 series, respectively, by Australia earlier in the summer.

He was also quietly removed from Pakistan’s T20I captaincy during this time, with Salman Ali Agha taking over.

As per ongoing speculations and unconfirmed reports circulating on different media and social media platforms, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi is highly likely to replace Rizwan as Pakistan kick off their preparations for the 2027 World Cup with the South Africa series from November 4.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
Updated 18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

Instead of banning TLP, the state should focus on prosecuting the leaders and activists who promote and participate in violence and hate speech.
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...