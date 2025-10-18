E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Pope and Charles to pray together at Vatican next week

AFP Published October 18, 2025

LONDON: King Charles III and Pope Leo XIV will pray together in a “unique” Sistine Chapel service not seen in centuries, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, as it announced next week’s state visit to the Vatican.

Charles, head of the Church of England, and Queen Camilla will meet Leo for the first time since he became pontiff in May, during what the palace called a “historic” two-day visit ending on Oct 23.

“It will mark a significant moment in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England, of which his majesty is supreme governor,” it said in a statement.

“In the first such occasion in many centuries, the Pope and The King will pray together in a unique ecumenical service at the Sistine Chapel.”

It will be the first time a British monarch and pope have prayed together at a church service since the Reformation in the 16th century that led to the division of Christianity and founding of Protestantism.

The palace announcement added Charles and Camilla will “attend a further ecumenical service in the Basilica of St Paul’s outside the walls”.

The trip will come around six months after the royal couple met Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, in a private visit shortly before his death when they reportedly prayed together but not publicly. Pope Francis died on April 21 after 12 years as head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Leo, 70, who has a history of missionary work in Peru and is the first pope from the United States, was elected in a conclave of cardinals on May 8.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

