Afghan ‘outlaw’ killed in Mansehra police encounter

MANSEHRA: A notorious Afghan outlaw wanted by the police in multiple murder and robbery cases was killed in an exchange of fire with the law enforcers here on Friday.

“As police deployed for a hold-up operation stopped two motorcyclists, they opened fire on the personnel and attempted to flee. In the retaliatory fire, one of them was hit and died,” district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told a press conference at his office.

The body was identified as that of Yusuf Chichi, an Afghan national who, along with his accomplices, was riding one of two motorcycles and tried to escape after firing on the police.

“The police returned fire in self-defence, hitting Chichi, who was shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Mr Gandapur said.

“The deceased was wanted in the murder of a young boy, Mohammad Shoaib, in Shahlia area near the industrial estate,” the DPO said, adding Chichi, a resident of Jullo area, had opened fire on Shoaib after the latter witnessed him and his accomplices committing a dacoity at his uncle’s house.

Meanwhile, a man was killed and three others were injured when a pick-up van collided head-on with a mini-truck in the Ghandian area.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced Mohammad Adil dead.

The injured were later referred to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad.

