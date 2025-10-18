E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Afghan ‘outlaw’ killed in Mansehra police encounter

Our Correspondent Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

MANSEHRA: A notorious Afghan outlaw wanted by the police in multiple murder and robbery cases was killed in an exchange of fire with the law enforcers here on Friday.

“As police deployed for a hold-up operation stopped two motorcyclists, they opened fire on the personnel and attempted to flee. In the retaliatory fire, one of them was hit and died,” district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told a press conference at his office.

The body was identified as that of Yusuf Chichi, an Afghan national who, along with his accomplices, was riding one of two motorcycles and tried to escape after firing on the police.

“The police returned fire in self-defence, hitting Chichi, who was shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Mr Gandapur said.

“The deceased was wanted in the murder of a young boy, Mohammad Shoaib, in Shahlia area near the industrial estate,” the DPO said, adding Chichi, a resident of Jullo area, had opened fire on Shoaib after the latter witnessed him and his accomplices committing a dacoity at his uncle’s house.

Meanwhile, a man was killed and three others were injured when a pick-up van collided head-on with a mini-truck in the Ghandian area.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors pronounced Mohammad Adil dead.

The injured were later referred to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

THE state’s crackdown on the TLP is in full swing. On Monday, members of the far-right party and LEAs clashed in...
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...