Border tensions halt Afghans’ departure from Swabi

SWABI: Repatriation of Afghan nationals from two refugee camps here has come to a halt due to border clashes between Pakistani and Afghan security forces and closure of Torkham border crossing.

Afghan national and administration officials told Dawn here on Tuesday that the main Pak-Afghan border points had been closed for both trade and human movement after deadly clashes over the weekend.

During a visit to the Gohati refugees camp, Dawn found Afghans busy with their household and business activities. The market was full of Afghans buying essential commodities.

“Our top priority is to prolong our stay here because on return to Afghanistan, we will have to start our lives from scratch,” said refugee Sher Khan.

Official Tahir Khan, who is part of the team tasked with monitoring the refugees’ repatriation, said Afghans were very happy to see their camp not being closed by the government. “The Gohati camp has not been de-notified,” he said.

The officials said that the de-notified camps included Zafarabad in Dera Ismail Khan, Dabara in Tank, Gandi Khankhel in Lakki Marwat, Bizankhel in Bannu, Khaki, Lachrian and Bareri in Mansehra,Munda and Utmanzai in Charsadda and Zangal Patai in Malakand. Two camps in the district continue to operate without surveillance.

They said seven cluster refugee camps had also been de-notified by the federal government.

Officials said they had documentary proof of where all refugees live in the district, so they knew how to tackle them.

They said whenever the government ordered the repatriation of refugees, the administration could relocate them on short notice.

Meanwhile, a jirga in Gandaf village of Gadoon Amazai belt said that the people catching fish in Tarbela Dam lake should not be targeted.

It also called for dispensation of justice to a man killed while catching fish.

The participants, including elders and youth, demanded criminals be brought to justice.

Topi tehsil mayor Rahim Jadoon urged the district police officer to immediately arrest the accused and punish them according to the law.

He warned that if the administration didn’t act, the residents would approach all available forums to get justice.

“We will not sit silent. If justice is not served, we will start a struggle in a peaceful way,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025