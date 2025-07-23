First Counter Narcotics Force launched in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab has launched its first Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) to combat the menace of drugs.

A passing-out ceremony was held here on Tuesday in which Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz handed over the flag to the CNF.

She also met the CNF personnel and inspected vehicles and equipment.

CNF DG Brig Mazhar Iqbal gave briefing about the formation and work of the force to the CM.

Some 866 personnel have been recruited in the first phase in the CNF. It has been made functional in all divisions. In the first phase, CNF stations and regional directorates have been established in each division of Punjab. In the second phase, the scope of CNF will be expanded to the district level.

The CM was informed that the CNF officers and personnel were given 12 weeks of professional training at the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy, Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Maryam said the future of Punjab was bright with the formation of the CNF. With the establishment of the CNF, she said the menace of drugs would soon be eradicated from Punjab.

“When I assumed the office, I received requests from the parents to protect their children from the menace of drugs. It is highly regrettable that drugs are being transported to every street, neighbourhood, universities and schools,” she said.

She said the CNF had become functional in all divisions of Punjab. Some 12,000 applications were received for the recruitment in Punjab CNF, out of which 850 soldiers and officers have been selected.

She said: “Just as every disease cannot be cured with a single pill, similarly crime cannot be eradicated with a single force. There was a dire need for the establishment of a specialised department to solve the problems of a large chunk of population. Whenever any problem arises in Punjab, the commissioners and deputy commissioners are called upon to redress the grievance at the earliest, as a result they leave all their other administrative work and focus their attention towards achieving the assigned task.”

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2025