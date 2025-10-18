Police clueless about student’s death in Bahawalpur hostel

BAHAWALPUR: The Baghdadul Jadid police are clueless about the mysterious death of a student of the Government College of Technology, Bahawalpur, in the washroom of a private boys’ hostel.

According to police and rescuers, Sikandar, a 2nd year student of the electrical department of the college, was found dead in the washroom of a boys’ private hostel at One-Unit Chowk, Bahawalpur, on Thursday night.

According to the rescuers, Sikandar’s roommate informed them that he had remained in the washroom for too long and which created doubts. The hostel warden was informed, and when they broke the door open, they found Sikandar dead. Baghdadul Jadid police, along with a forensic team, reached the scene.

The police said they were waiting for the deceased’s parents from Hatheji city near Ahmedpur East for the registration of a case.

They said an investigation into his mysterious death was going on.

hospitalised: Three sewer men were hospitalised after they fell unconscious due to poisonous gases in Multan.

According to Rescue 1122 media coordinator Arshad Bhutta, four sewer men were repairing the sewer line at Basti Allahabad of Madina Town, Multan. Three of them, Shaukat(35), Mukhtiar (45) and Abbas (45), fell unconscious while one, Fahad Rabbani(29), was in his senses.

On the emergency call, the rescuers rushed to the scene, searched the workers in the underground sewerage and pulled all four out of a deep manhole.

Fahad Rabbani of them was rendered first aid at the scene, while the other three were rushed in a serious unconscious condition to the Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

KIDNAPPED: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by two persons when she was on her way to the seminary at Chak 225/EB in the limits of police station Gaggo.

According to police sources, S, the daughter of one Muhammad Amjad, was going to a seminary for Holy Quran lessons when Shafiq Masih, a resident of the same village, along with his unidentified accomplice, allegedly kidnapped her at gunpoint.

Gaggo police registered an FIR.

ACCIDENTS: Three persons, including a woman pillion rider, were killed, and a boy suffered serious injuries in three separate traffic accidents in the Bahawalpur district on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122 emergency service, in the first accident at Faizan-e-Madina Madressa at Khanqah Sharif, about 20km from here, Sajida Parveen (49) was travelling on a motorcycle and fell due to a jump on the road. She was run over by a trailer.

In the second accident, motorcyclist Allah Ditta (65) was taking a U-turn when he was hit by a speeding car near the Ahmedpur East toll plaza. Police reached the scene to take action against the car driver and shifted his body to THQ hospital, Ahmedpur East.

Another motorcyclist, identified as Riaz (27), was killed while his pillion, Adnan (14), was seriously injured when they were knocked down by a car near Bilwalpur toll plaza on Kabirwala-Jhang road in district Khanewal. Police claimed to have arrested the car driver.

IUB: The Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) has secured a score of 85.17 in the Annual Quality Assurance Performance Assessment (AQAPA) conducted by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

According to a press release, its quality enhancement cell has met adequate parameters satisfactorily, which reflects the university’s strong internal quality assurance mechanisms.

The comprehensive evaluation by the HEC assessed the performance of quality enhancement cells across the universities for the year 2023- 24 against well-defined criteria, including progress on institutional performance evaluation and self-assessment of academic programs.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025