NA body raises alarm over poor facilities, safety in Islamabad schools

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Friday expressed concern over the lack of basic facilities in government-run educational institutions, student safety and the exorbitant fees charged by many private schools in Islamabad.

As per regulations of Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira), a school located in Islamabad can increase its fee by 5pc with a maximum of 8pc hike for higher performing institutions.

However, due to the weak regulatory check by Peira, parents have been facing unbridled hike in fee from many private schools, particularly upscale schools.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, which met with MNA Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro in the chair, besides others discussed the exorbitant fees charged by many private educational institutions, citing the unbearable financial burden placed on parents.

The committee directed Peira to present a comprehensive fee policy to ensure transparency, fairness and accountability before the committee. The committee underscored the necessity for a robust monitoring system and strict compliance with government policy to protect families from exploitation and ensure that quality education remains accessible, not just a privilege for the affluent.

Meanwhile, the committee discussed missing facilities in many rural areas schools in Islamabad.

The members criticised the lack of basic facilities in numerous schools, particularly those previously identified by the committee after visiting their premises. The committee pointed out absence of essential amenities like clean drinking water, functional sanitation.

Officials from the ministry of education told the committee that currently, under the “Provision of Basic Education Facilities in Educational Institutions of ICT under FDE” project, 167 schools were being facelifted besides construction of additional rooms and provision of other facilities.

The committee was told that schools, which were visited by the committee, were not among the 167 schools covered by the project. However, they said, the education ministry and FDE through a separate project will also provide facilities to the schools visited by the committee members.

The committee was told that out of the total 167 schools, work on 71 was near completion as 27 schools after completion of work had already been handed over to FDE. Moreover, efforts were afoot to complete the project by the end of this year. Besides, facelift and provision of facilities, construction of 400 new classrooms was also part of the project.

Similarly, the committee expressed alarm over reported incidents of child abuse and drug abuse within educational institutions. The members said schools and colleges must be safe for learning and development, not become places where students are exposed to exploitation or harmful substances.

While the committee acknowledged the establishment of Child Protection Committees in government schools, it stressed that their formation alone was insufficient. The members asked the ministry to provide details of all reported child abuse cases, including actions taken and prevent recurrence.

Meanwhile, the committee received a briefing from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on the performance of its Quality Assurance Division. The committee appreciated the HEC’s commendable initiatives aimed at strengthening quality assurance frameworks and ensuring universities adhere to national and international academic standards.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025