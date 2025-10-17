E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Captain Waseem proud after UAE qualify for T20 World Cup

Reuters Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 01:53pm
Photo via X/@EmiratesCricket
Photo via X/@EmiratesCricket

United Arab Emirates captain Muhammed Waseem expects his team to make their mark at the Twenty20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year after they claimed the last qualifying spot for the showpiece tournament.

Their eight-wicket victory against Japan in Al Amarat on Thursday guaranteed UAE a top-three finish at the Asia/East Asia-Pacific qualifier. They join Nepal and Oman as the last three teams to secure spots at the event.

“It’s very proud moment for us as a team, and I’m very happy with the performance of the team,” Waseem said in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“We played like a champion team here. I have belief in my team that they will do better in the upcoming games and in the World Cup.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll produce some excellent performance in the World Cup.”

The win put an end to the qualifying hopes of Japan, Samoa and Qatar.

Former champions England and Australia have qualified automatically alongside five other teams who finished in the top seven at the 2024 World Cup.

With the United States also booking their ticket courtesy of a top-seven finish at the 2024 edition, which they co-hosted with the West Indies, Canada grabbed the lone Americas qualifying spot for the 20-team tournament.

Italy and the Netherlands qualified from Europe, while Namibia and Zimbabwe secured the two spots from the eight-team Africa qualifier.

The ICC is yet to announce the schedule but the tournament is likely to be held in February-March, with India the defending champions.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...