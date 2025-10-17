E-Paper | October 17, 2025

KE denies knowledge of reported share sale deal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:18am

KARACHI: The Karachi electric utility says it has not received any confirmation from its majority shareholder on reports suggesting that one of its indirect shareholders has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Saudi investor for the sale of his interest in KES Power Ltd.

In a stock filing on Thursday, K-Electric (KE) shared a letter from Shan A. Ashary, a director of KES Power Ltd and representative of Al-Jomaih Power Ltd — one of KE’s indirect shareholders.

Responding to media reports that Sheharyar Chishty had signed an MoU to sell a majority stake in KES Power, Mr Ashary said he was not aware of any such transaction. He added that no information had been provided to the KESP board or shareholders regarding any sale.

Ashary expressed concern that the announcement appeared designed to influence public perception and gain credibility by associating the reported deal with Saudi officials. “Media releases of this type are not in the interest of KESP or any KE shareholder,” he said, especially as neither KE nor KESP had been officially informed.

He dismissed the development as a “photo opportunity”, claiming that Mr Chishty does not own any shares in KESP and, therefore, cannot sell what he does not possess.

Ashary noted that ongoing litigation in the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands — where KESP and its shareholders are incorporated — has determined there is a serious issue to be tried regarding whether Mr Chishty’s attempts to acquire control of KESP violate an existing shareholder agreement.

He clarified that the shareholders of KESP are Al-Jomaih Power Ltd (AJP), Denham Investments Ltd, and IGCF SPV 21 Ltd. The sole director of SPV 21 is Casey McDonald, who, under the terms of the shareholders’ agreement, is prohibited from taking any action that would lead to a change of control in SPV 21.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

W ITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...