Costly sugar, oil drive 36pc import rise

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s food import bill surged to nearly $2.252 billion during the first three months of the current fiscal year, rising from $1.661bn in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 35.56 per cent.

The increase was primarily driven by higher imports of sugar, edible oil, and tea to meet domestic demand.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, palm oil constituted the largest share among imported food items, followed by pulses, tea, soyabean oil and sugar.

Pakistan imported 31,289 metric tonnes of sugar during the first three months of the current fiscal year (3MFY26), marking an unprecedented year-on-year increase of 3,050.38pc compared to just 993 metric tonnes in the same period last year.

In terms of value, sugar imports rose sharply to 18.98 million, up from 1.03 million in 3MFY25 — a jump of 1,746pc, according to official trade data.

The dramatic rise comes in response to the government’s decision to allow sugar imports in a bid to address domestic shortages and stabilise market prices. Retail sugar prices have been fluctuating between Rs170 and Rs200 per kg in various cities.

As part of a trade agreement with the United States, Pakistan’s import of soyabean oil rose significantly in the first quarter of FY26. During July-September (3MFY26), soyabean oil imports reached 52,054 metric tonnes, up 70.89pc from 30,460 metric tonnes recorded in the same period last year.

In terms of value, imports soared to 56.65 million, compared to 29.57 million in 3MFY25 .

The surge highlights Pakistan’s decision in agreement with the US to increase reliance on soyabean oil for edible oil needs. The value of palm oil imports surged to $1bn 3MFY26, up from $746.411 million a year ago.

The import bill for all other food items rose 65.96pc to $689.565m in the 3MFY26 from $415.493m a year ago.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025