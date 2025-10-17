Sukkur-Multan Motorway reopens after repairs

LAHORE: The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Thursday announced the reopening of the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) that was damaged during the recent high flood in Jalalpur Pirwala, Lodhran and Uch Sharif.

The M-5 motorway was closed to traffic from Jhangra Interchange to Jalalpur Pirwala Interchange due to the heavy flooding in the river Sutlej on Sept 17.

The flood had severely damaged a four-kilometre section of the M-5 motorway, but a 14km-long section remained closed for a month.

However, the National Highway Authority (NHA) introduced a four-kilometer diversion for all types of traffic using the M-5.

The authority also appealed to the public to follow the signboards installed along the road while travelling from Sukkur to Multan on the motorway.

The authority is also taking measures to restore the remaining damaged part of the motorway.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025