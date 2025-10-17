E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Local business role in Reko Diq sought

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 08:50am
THE Reko Diq project is expected to yield 13.1 million tonnes of copper and 17.9 million ounces of gold over the 37-year life of the mine.—Reuters/file
QUETTA: A delegation from the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) met officials from the Reko Diq Mining Company on Thursday to explore opportunities for local business participation and sustainable economic partnerships in the Reko Diq project.

The meeting was held in Karachi. RDMC Country Manager Zarrar Jamali highlighted the scale of the project, calling it a milestone for Balochistan and Pakistan’s mining sector. He said the company is committed to building an inclusive and competitive supply chain.

QCCI President Muhammad Ayub appreciated the company’s outreach and said the Chamber aims to strengthen collaboration to promote shared growth.

“Unlike larger cities such as Lahore or Kara­chi, Balochistan has a limited industrial base,” Mr Ayub said. “We hope RDMC’s local procurement policy will help bri­dge that gap and empower local businesses.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

