Local business role in Reko Diq sought

QUETTA: A delegation from the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) met officials from the Reko Diq Mining Company on Thursday to explore opportunities for local business participation and sustainable economic partnerships in the Reko Diq project.

The meeting was held in Karachi. RDMC Country Manager Zarrar Jamali highlighted the scale of the project, calling it a milestone for Balochistan and Pakistan’s mining sector. He said the company is committed to building an inclusive and competitive supply chain.

QCCI President Muhammad Ayub appreciated the company’s outreach and said the Chamber aims to strengthen collaboration to promote shared growth.

“Unlike larger cities such as Lahore or Kara­chi, Balochistan has a limited industrial base,” Mr Ayub said. “We hope RDMC’s local procurement policy will help bri­dge that gap and empower local businesses.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025