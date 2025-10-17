46pc work on T-Chowk flyover complete: CDA

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday said work on the T-Chowk flyover continues at a full pace and 46pc work has been completed.

The flyover worth Rs1.4 billion is being constructed at the junction of GT Road and Expressway mainly to provide smooth access to traffic coming from Lahore side. The three-lane flyover is 1.1 kilometres long.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last month with completion target of 150 days.

CDA officials said 46pc work had been completed. All 76 piles and 68 girder have also been casted. They said the retaining wall ramp-I was ready, while 86pc work on the retaining wall-II had been completed.

In his recent visit to the site, CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa had showed satisfaction with the progress of the development work.

He had said that once completed the project will provide signal-free travel facilities not only for the twin cities but also for passengers coming from Lahore/Punjab.

Meanwhile, member engineering Syed Nafasat Raza said that efforts are afoot to complete the project within the deadlines. “Hopefully, we will achieve our target before the completion of deadline as our project is progressing rapidly,” he said.

About Shaheen Chowk project, he said the CDA had already awarded the work and its formal inauguration was expected soon.

Under the project, the civic agency will build an underpass at Khyaban-i-Iqbal (commonly known as Margalla Road) at the junction of 9th Avenue. Traffic on Khyaban-i-Iqbal will move through the underpass while vehicles on 9th Avenue will use the top slabs of the underpass. Currently, the Shaheen Chowk junction faces major congestion during peak hours because of several government offices and educational institutions in the area.

CDA officials said two more mega projects were in the list of future projects - overhauling of the service road of the Expressway and a new road linking Margalla Road up to the boundary limit of Islamabad, where it will be linked with a proposed road of Rawalpindi. However, CDA and revenue department have not completed the process of land acquisition for the project yet. The overhauling of service road of the Expressway is pending for years, causing problems for locals as existing road has excessive potholes and rutting from Sohan to Koral area.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025