Women leaders demand 18 as minimum legal age for girls’ marriage in all provinces

ISLAMABAD: On the second day of the 18th Rural Women Leadership Training Conference at Lok Virsa, over 500 women leaders from more than 100 districts across Pakistan unanimously adopted a resolution to set 18 years as the minimum legal age of girls for marriage.

The Potohar Organisation for Development Advocacy has organised the three-day conference, which will conclude today with a recognition ceremony honouring rural women leaders for their dedication to the progress and development of their communities.

In her address, Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Advocate Hifza Bukhari outlined the key features of the ICT Child Marriage Restraint Act 2025, emphasising the mandatory requirement of identity cards as a critical measure for effective enforcement.

She also underscored the importance of establishing a uniform minimum age of marriage across the country.

Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at the Workplace, chaired the session “Solution Strategies Development Session to Reduce Early Marriages to Enhance Gender Equality.” She emphasised the importance of understanding laws that safeguard women’s rights and raising awareness about them, noting that such knowledge was vital for helping those in urgent need of protection for their fundamental rights.

Prof Brigadier Dr Mamoona Mushtaq, representing the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan, stressed the need for effective implementation of legislation aimed at protecting girls’ rights.

A youth group led by footballer Saeed Nisa from Kalash emphasised the important role sports play in empowering girls and developing their leadership skills. The group included Tehzeeb Khan, Tamadun Khan, Mohammad Arbaz, Nazia Shabbir and Rabia Hameed. They also challenged common myths surrounding female athletes - particularly the misconception that girls who play sports may not be able to become mothers.

During a session, “Dialogue with Women Diplomats on Journey of Empowerment”, several women diplomats and leaders shared their perspectives on gender equality, education, health and legislative reforms to empower women. They emphasised that investing in education and healthcare was critical for sustainable progress and shared inspiring examples from their countries on how policy, representation, and commitment to women’s rights have led to tangible improvements in society.

The speakers were: Mary O’Neill, Ambassador of Ireland, Dorsaf Maaroufi, Ambassador of Tunisia, Harerimana Fatou, High Commissioner of Rwanda and Rita Dhital, Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan.

Samina Fazil, President of the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce, inaugurated the women’s pavilion at the event, which featured stalls showcasing the work of women entrepreneurs and artisans.

Safia Saeed, MPA from Punjab, stressed the urgent need to combat gender-based violence through stronger laws and their effective implementation.

“We must work to eliminate violence against women, girls, and children. Strengthening legislation on the minimum age of marriage is one critical step toward reducing gender-based violence,” she said. She supported the demand to rise minimum age of marriage of girls to 18 years to reduce gender inequality.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025