Pakistan, Egypt to boost blue economies

ISLAMABAD: Pak­istan and Egypt have agreed to enhance cooperation in the maritime and industrial sectors, aiming to foster joint ventures and promote their blue economies.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Maritime Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan on Wednesday.

They emphasised the importance of bolstering economic and maritime ties, with discussions centred on collaboration in port development, shipping, logistics, and industrial ventures. The talks also focused on harnessing the growing potential of the blue economy, seen as a key driver for sustainable growth and regional trade.

Mr Junaid reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity through a network of roads, railways, and sea routes, highlighting opportunities to strengthen maritime links with Egypt.

He also proposed establishing “Pakistan Houses” in Africa, Central Asia, and Egypt to promote trade and investment.

The ambassador welcomed the proposal and offered Egypt’s expertise in maritime management, particularly in the operation of Suez Canal’s free zones, which could be adapted to Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Both sides agreed on closer cooperation in these sectors.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025