E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Pakistan, Egypt to boost blue economies

Kalbe Ali Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 08:08am
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry talking to Egypt’s ambassador, Dr Ihab Mohamed Adbelhamid Hassan on October 15. — PID
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry talking to Egypt’s ambassador, Dr Ihab Mohamed Adbelhamid Hassan on October 15. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Pak­istan and Egypt have agreed to enhance cooperation in the maritime and industrial sectors, aiming to foster joint ventures and promote their blue economies.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Maritime Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan on Wednesday.

They emphasised the importance of bolstering economic and maritime ties, with discussions centred on collaboration in port development, shipping, logistics, and industrial ventures. The talks also focused on harnessing the growing potential of the blue economy, seen as a key driver for sustainable growth and regional trade.

Mr Junaid reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity through a network of roads, railways, and sea routes, highlighting opportunities to strengthen maritime links with Egypt.

He also proposed establishing “Pakistan Houses” in Africa, Central Asia, and Egypt to promote trade and investment.

The ambassador welcomed the proposal and offered Egypt’s expertise in maritime management, particularly in the operation of Suez Canal’s free zones, which could be adapted to Pakistan’s maritime sector.

Both sides agreed on closer cooperation in these sectors.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...