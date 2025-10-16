Delivery boy killed during mobile phone snatching

RAWALPINDI: A parcel delivery boy was gunned down during a mobile phone snatching at gunpoint by unidentified robbers in Race Course area, while another young man was murdered in Muslim Town Sadiqabad on Wednesday.

The first incident happened in the limits of the Race Course police; a parcel delivery was intercepted by some unidentified persons near Dhoke Banaras. The initial reports suggested that the suspects attempted to snatch his mobile phone, and on resistance, they opened fire and shot him.

As a result, he succumbed to his injuries on the spot; however, the culprits escaped from the scene with the loot. Shortly after the incident happened, the Rescue 1122 staff and police reached the spot and shifted the victim to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The victim was identified as Azhar Mehmood, 23, a resident of Ghareebabad.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead by an unidentified person outside his house in Muslim Town Sadiqabad on Wednesday.

Initial report suggested that the victim was standing outside his house when he was shot and killed by an unidentified motorcycle rider who sped off.

Police said that old enmity was likely the motive behind the murder; however, the real circumstances in which the man was murdered will be known after the investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025