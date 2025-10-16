Science literacy among youth celebrated through film

KARACHI: Over 150 students from various schools, including many from underprivileged backgrounds, attended the opening of the Science Film Festival (SFF) 2025 hosted by the Goethe-Institut Pakistan in collaboration with TDF’s MagnifiScience Centre on Wednesday.

The event also brought together educators and science enthusiasts for an inspiring celebration of creativity, innovation and sustainability through the power of film.

The SFF promotes science literacy and environmental awareness through international films and hands-on educational activities, showcasing how science can be both engaging and transformative.

This year’s festival revolves around the global theme “Green Jobs”, highlighting the essential role of professionals and innovators who are driving technologies and solutions for a sustainable future.

The opening ceremony featured welcome remarks by the CEO of The Dawood Foundation, Favad Soomro; the head of language department at the Goethe-Institut Karachi, Maha Jafarey; and Consul at the German Consulate General Karachi, Anja Klos.

Mr Soomro said that the SFF provides an invaluable platform to make science more approachable, engaging and relevant for young learners.

“By linking scientific concepts to pressing global challenges such as sustainability and green innovation, we aim to nurture curiosity and empower the next generation to contribute meaningfully to a better future,” he said.

The event also included a film screening, an interactive Q&A session and live science experiments that delighted participants of all ages.

The participants explored the MagnifiScience exhibits and presented their own science projects inspired by the festival’s theme — reflecting their creativity and enthusiasm after weeks of preparation.

Since its inception in 2005, the SFF has grown into the largest event of its kind worldwide, promoting science communication across South-East Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

The 2025 edition features 123 films from 37 countries across 23 nations, including 29 films selected for Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025