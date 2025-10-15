Competition Commission of Pakistan fines two transport associations

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed a penalty of Rs5 million each on the Transporters of Goods Association (TGA) and the Local Goods Transport Association (LGTA) for violating Section 4 of the Competition Act 2010, which prohibits agreements that fix prices or restrict competition.

Both associations were found to have engaged in rate-fixing through collective discussions and circulars, restricting the ability of individual transporters to set their own prices. They have been directed to deposit the penalty within 30 days.

The bench, led by Chairman Dr Kabir Sidhu and Member Bushra Naz, determined the penalty in accordance with the CCP’s Guidelines on Imposition of Financial Penalties. These guidelines stipulate that fines should reflect the seriousness of the infringement and act as a deterrent against future violations.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025