E-Paper | October 15, 2025

UoH shines in Times Higher Education ranking

Our Correspondent Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:51am

HARIPUR: The University of Haripur has achieved a significant milestone by securing a distinctive position in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, 2026, under the category of universities under 15 years old.

UoH director (Quality Enhancement Cell) Dr Shah Masaud Khan told reporters here that among the youngest universities (less than 15 years old), the University of Haripur ranked second in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the overall worldwide ranking of UoH stood between 1001-1200, 25th in the Pakistani Universities qualified for THE ranking and fourth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “In the area of Research Quality Standing, our university secured 568th position globally, 21stin Pakistan and second in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Dr Khan said the accomplishment reflected the UoH’s growing global recognition for academic excellence, research impact and institutional quality He said the university would continue to strengthen its global standing and reputation.

Around 48 universities from Pakistan have qualified to be ranked in the THE World University ranking for 2026, with the Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad securing a place in 401-500 category and followed by Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, which improved its position by 400 points to be in the 601-800 ranking.

Other institutions ranked between 601 and 800 include Air University, Comsats University Islamabad, Government College University Faisalabad, National University of Sciences and Technology, Sukkur IBA, University of Lahore and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

