Pakistan elected to UNHRC for 2026-28 term: FM Dar

Pakistan has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-2028 term, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday.

The United Nations General Assembly also announced 13 other countries for the term beginning on January 1, 2026, namely: Angola, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, India, Iraq, Italy, Mauritius, Slovenia, South Africa, United Kingdom and Viet Nam.

“My profound gratitude to all UN Member States for their support!” FM Dar said on X. “Pakistan’s election is a recognition of its strong credentials and contributions in strengthening the global human rights framework.”

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to work with the international community on the basis of “TRUCE”, i.e., tolerance, respect, universality, consensus-building, and engagement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed delight at the development, saying it reflected Pakistan’s effective and active role at the United Nations.

“We reaffirm Pakistan’s strong commitment to play an active role in the council for the promotion and protection of human rights across the globe,“ he added.