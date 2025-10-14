E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Pakistan elected to UNHRC for 2026-28 term: FM Dar

Dawn.com Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 12:02am

Pakistan has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-2028 term, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday.

The United Nations General Assembly also announced 13 other countries for the term beginning on January 1, 2026, namely: Angola, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, India, Iraq, Italy, Mauritius, Slovenia, South Africa, United Kingdom and Viet Nam.

“My profound gratitude to all UN Member States for their support!” FM Dar said on X. “Pakistan’s election is a recognition of its strong credentials and contributions in strengthening the global human rights framework.”

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to work with the international community on the basis of “TRUCE”, i.e., tolerance, respect, universality, consensus-building, and engagement.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed delight at the development, saying it reflected Pakistan’s effective and active role at the United Nations.

“We reaffirm Pakistan’s strong commitment to play an active role in the council for the promotion and protection of human rights across the globe,“ he added.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...
Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...