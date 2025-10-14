E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Harmer’s double strike has Pakistan 36-2, lead South Africa by 145 in first Test

AFP Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 12:47pm
South Africa’s Simon Harmer (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025. — AFP
Pakistan’s Noman Ali (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Tony de Zorzi (L) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025. — AFP
South Africa spinner Simon Harmer took two wickets as Pakistan reached 36-2 at lunch Tuesday in their second innings of the first Test in Lahore, extending their lead to 145.

Earlier, South Africa had been dismissed for 269 an hour before lunch, having resumed on 216-6 on day three.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali took 6-112 for his ninth haul of five wickets or more in Tests.

It gave Pakistan a 109-run lead after they scored 378 in the first innings, but left their openers with a tricky 11 overs to negotiate against the new ball before the break.

The 36-year-old Harmer had Imam-ul-Haq stumped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne for nought in his first over before trapping Shan Masood lbw for seven.

Abdullah Shafique, 21 not out, and Babar Azam, on one, were the not out batsmen at lunch.

South Africa’s Tony De Zorzi resumed on 81 at the start of the day and carried the fight to Pakistan on a turning Gaddafi Stadium pitch as he completed his second Test century with a six and two singles off Noman.

The left-hander finally holed out for 104 to long-on off Noman, where Shaheen Shah Afridi took a low catch, ending a 208-minute innings containing 10 fours and two sixes.

Noman, who bowled a probing 35 overs, also removed Prenelan Subrayen for four during the session.

Fellow spinner Sajid Khan took the first wicket of the day when he had Senuran Muthusamy caught by Salman Agha for 11.

He then wrapped up the innings when he bowled Kagiso Rabada for nought to finish with 3-98 off 33 overs.

