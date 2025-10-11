E-Paper | October 11, 2025

Falak on 14-day judicial remand

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 09:27am
A photo of PTI social media activist Falak Javed Khan. — X/@PTIofficial
A photo of PTI social media activist Falak Javed Khan. — X/@PTIofficial

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Friday sent PTI activist Falak Javed to jail on judicial remand in two separate cases of alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a woman provincial minister.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the activist before the magistrate on expiry of her physical remand. Magistrate Naeem Wattoo, after reviewing case record, sent Falak on a 14-day judicial remand.

Separately, an anti-terrorism court allowed police to interrogate Falak in jail in a case of attacks and vandalism outside Zaman Park registered by Racecourse police.

The court allowed the police request and directed that the investigating officer conduct the investigation within the jail premises.

The NCCIA had arrested Falak from Islamabad. Her sister, Sanam Javed, has recently been arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore to serve a five-year jail in Shadman police station attack on May 9, 2023.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...