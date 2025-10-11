Falak on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Friday sent PTI activist Falak Javed to jail on judicial remand in two separate cases of alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a woman provincial minister.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the activist before the magistrate on expiry of her physical remand. Magistrate Naeem Wattoo, after reviewing case record, sent Falak on a 14-day judicial remand.

Separately, an anti-terrorism court allowed police to interrogate Falak in jail in a case of attacks and vandalism outside Zaman Park registered by Racecourse police.

The court allowed the police request and directed that the investigating officer conduct the investigation within the jail premises.

The NCCIA had arrested Falak from Islamabad. Her sister, Sanam Javed, has recently been arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore to serve a five-year jail in Shadman police station attack on May 9, 2023.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025