Life in twin cities returns to normal, but tension persists

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Following the escalation of tension between the police and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in different parts of the country, panic gripped the residents of the twin cities, especially parents who looked worried as educational institutions were closed early.

The police, which were slightly relaxed but still deployed in the city compared to the previous three days, were placed on high alert as shipping containers and other heavy vehicles, which had been removed to roadsides, were still parked along the roads on Monday.

Though traffic on garrison city roads was below normal due to the blockade of Faizabad and Shamasabad intersections, vehicles were diverted, which caused a mess on Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Road.

As commuters were stuck in traffic due to the closure of entry points in the twin cities, people panicked, wondering if there was any violence as phones rang and text messages were shared every few minutes to know about the situation.

Schools closed early, over 230 TLP activists arrested in Pindi, capital police disperse protesters twice

“I have been stuck in a traffic jam on Double Road for about 45 minutes and don’t know when the situation will become normal,” said an assistant professor in his message.

Parents of students were more worried when educational institutions closed earlier than scheduled since they had not been properly informed of the reasons for the closure. Similarly, several markets in the city witnessed fewer shoppers due to the panic.

Air passengers too looked worried due to the closure of roads in the twin cities, especially in Islamabad Capital Territory, as they were unsure how to get to their destinations.

Rawalpindi Police led by City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani carried out a flag march. The flag march started from the Police Lines Headquarters and passed through Kutchery Chowk, Marir Chowk, Shamsabad, Mall Road, Qasim Market and Pirwadhai Mor.

A police flag march was also carried out in Taxila and other areas, a police spokesman said.

The aim of the flag march was to express the commitment of Rawalpindi police to establish law and order as Section 144 has been in force in the district.

“No illegal gathering and violation of Section 144 will be allowed,” CPO Hamdani said.

The CPO said that due to the excellent security arrangements of Rawalpindi Police, the law and order situation in the city was excellent.

Those involved in violation of the law or mischief will be dealt with an iron hand, he said, adding that citizens should not be part of any illegal or mischievous activity. The protection of lives and property of citizens is the top priority, which will be ensured at all costs.

Arrests

On the other hand, 236 activists of TLP have been detained by the police during the ongoing crackdown against TLP activists in Rawalpindi district. All the arrested individuals were shifted to Central Jail Adiala.

Police have already implemented a security plan with the deployment of more than 6,500 personnel, including the Elite Force, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), and reserve force, establishing 37 police checkpoints to maintain law and order.

As part of the security plan, contingents of riot police have been deployed at ten metro bus stations for their protection in Rawalpindi, in addition to the deployment of tear gas teams on metro bus tracks.

Metro Bus Service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday remained suspended despite the roads in the garrison city being opened for traffic, except Faizabad where containers were still placed. Due to the suspension of the bus service, people faced problems commuting between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Though business activities resumed in the city, there were rumours about the closure of the roads.

Private educational institutions opened on Monday as per routine, but parents received messages from school administrations to collect their children before 1pm as the schools would close early.

Due to this, panic ran through the city and parents rushed to schools to pick their children. There were rumours in the city about the closure of roads, but the district administration said peace prevailed in the garrison city and there was no need yet to close the roads.

However, in the last four days, not a single person from TLP took to the streets and the city remained peaceful.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema told Dawn that the provincial government had already imposed Section 144 in the province, including the garrison city, and that the district administration and local police had made arrangements for security.

He said that the administration and local police were vigilant and monitoring the city through CCTV cameras of Safe City. He said that the roads were open and there was no issue of a shortage of edibles in the garrison city. To control the law and order situation, he said that five companies of Rangers were on reserve to help the local police in case of any untoward situation.

He added that the district administration and food department had confiscated more than 10 trucks loaded with wheat flour last week and it would be sold in the market at official rates.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi Merchant Association President Saleem Pervaiz Butt said that food supply resumed after the opening of roads. He said the wheat flour supply had started from Islamabad’s flour mills.

Apart from this, he said that the district administration asked the karyana association to sell wheat flour that had been confiscated last week. He said that the official rate of wheat flour was Rs1,810 per 20kg bag and the shopkeepers had been asked to sell it at this rate, while the wheat flour from Islamabad’s flour mills was priced at Rs2,300 per 20-kg bag.

Islamabad

TLP activists gathered in the capital twice in response to the countrywide protest over action against the party in Muridke; however, the police succeeded in dispersing them.

The police also picked up over a dozen protesters during the demonstrations and shifted them to different installations for further legal action.

Before noon, deployment at all entry and exit points and main locations, including Faizabad, Zero Point and the Red Zone, was strengthened, and all police contingents were called in for law and order duties.

At noon, over three dozen TLP protesters assembled at Tarnol Railway Crossing and staged a protest over the operation in Muridke. However, the police responded and dispersed them.

Later in the afternoon, a few dozen TLP activists assembled at the crossing and staged a protest. The police used force and succeeded in dispersing them. Over a dozen protesters were picked up during the two demonstrations and shifted to different police buildings.

On the capital’s roads where containers had been placed, some were partially removed and one lane was opened for the movement of traffic.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025