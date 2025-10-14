Lawyers thrash cops for operation against TLP

LAHORE: A group of lawyers staged a protest outside the Aiwan-i-Adl on Lower Mall on Monday, thrashing police personnel in reaction to a law enforcement operation against TLP activists in Muridke.

Dozens of lawyers gathered outside the civil courts complex, chanting slogans against the government and police for what they called “high-handedness” during the Muridke operation.

Video clips of the protest showed that some of the lawyers thrashed police officials deployed outside the court premises.

The protest caused traffic jams on Lower Mall, as commuters remained stranded for hours as the main artery from civil courts to PMG Chowk was blocked.

The Lahore Bar Association also condemned the operation against TLP and announced a partial strike after 11:30am.

REMAND: An anti-terrorism court on Monday allowed physical remand of over 100 TLP activists to police for 11 days in a case of violent protests and attacks on policemen.

Nawankot police produced the arrested suspects before the court seeking their custody for interrogation.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill approved physical remand of the suspects and directed the police to carry out investigation strictly in accordance with the law.

The police registered an FIR against the TLP activists for allegedly attacking law enforcement personnel, opening fire, and resorting to violence during a protest. The police alleged that the protesters pelted officers with stones, beat them with sticks and damaged public property.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025