E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Lawyers thrash cops for operation against TLP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 08:08am

LAHORE: A group of lawyers staged a protest outside the Aiwan-i-Adl on Lower Mall on Monday, thrashing police personnel in reaction to a law enforcement operation against TLP activists in Muridke.

Dozens of lawyers gathered outside the civil courts complex, chanting slogans against the government and police for what they called “high-handedness” during the Muridke operation.

Video clips of the protest showed that some of the lawyers thrashed police officials deployed outside the court premises.

The protest caused traffic jams on Lower Mall, as commuters remained stranded for hours as the main artery from civil courts to PMG Chowk was blocked.

The Lahore Bar Association also condemned the operation against TLP and announced a partial strike after 11:30am.

REMAND: An anti-terrorism court on Monday allowed physical remand of over 100 TLP activists to police for 11 days in a case of violent protests and attacks on policemen.

Nawankot police produced the arrested suspects before the court seeking their custody for interrogation.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill approved physical remand of the suspects and directed the police to carry out investigation strictly in accordance with the law.

The police registered an FIR against the TLP activists for allegedly attacking law enforcement personnel, opening fire, and resorting to violence during a protest. The police alleged that the protesters pelted officers with stones, beat them with sticks and damaged public property.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...
Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...