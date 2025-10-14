E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Govt asked to set up ICU, angiography unit in Timergara hospital

Our Correspondent Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 07:05am

LOWER DIR: Awami National Party local leader Malik Razmeen Khan has demanded immediate establishment of an intensive care unit (ICU) and installation of an angiography machine at Timergara hospital.

Talking to journalists in Timergara here on Monday, he said that Teaching Hospital Timergara, which catered to the needs of more than eight million people from Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Bajaur and Lower Chitral, lacked those essential healthcare facilities.

Mr Razmeen said that owing to unavailability of an angiography machine, hundreds of cardiac patients were compelled to travel to Peshawar or Islamabad for the procedure, spending Rs20,000 to Rs30,000 on transport alone.

He said that despite being in power three times, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf failed to equip the hospital with the required machinery and infrastructure. He urged government to take immediate notice of the issue and ensure setting up ICU and angiography unit at the hospital.

PTI: The members of PTI and Insaf Youth Wing on Monday the election of Sohail Khan Afridi as new chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They gathered in Timergara and held a celebratory rally after the election of Mr Afridi as chief minister.

They said that it reflected Imran Khan’s trust in the youth and his commitment to empowering middle class.

They said that Mr Afridi belonged to a middle class family and launched his political career during his student days through Insaf Students Federation (ISF). By nominating a young leader for such a key position, they added, Imran Khan won the hearts of youth across the province.

They said that some political elements found it hard to digest Mr Afridi’s nomination because no other political party had ever given such importance to youth.

PTI senior worker Haji Shah Nazar Khan termed the election of new chief minister a positive sign for the province and its people. He said that the newly-elected chief minister was an energetic leader, who would translate Imran Khan’s vision into reality by promoting peace, development and prosperity in the province.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025

