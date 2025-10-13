E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Israeli families made video calls with unreleased hostages

Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 12:32pm

Israeli hostages who have not yet been released made video calls from Gaza with their families, according to the main association of hostage relatives as well as Hamas sources, AFP reports.

The Hostages and Families Forum shared videos and photos of the relatives of Matan Zangauker, Nimrod Cohen and Ariel and David Cunio — hostages who, according to Israeli authorities, have not yet been released — making calls.

Several sources within Hamas also confirmed to AFP that these calls had taken place, without giving further details.

